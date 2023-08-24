BRICS Latest: Bloc Invites New Members, Plans Two-Tier System
BRICS leaders invited top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and five other countries including Iran to join their bloc in a push to expand its global influence.
(Bloomberg) -- BRICS leaders invited top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and five other countries including Iran to join their bloc in a push to expand its global influence.
Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and United Arab Emirates will become full members on Jan. 1, said South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa in a joint press conference of the BRICS leaders on Thursday at their annual summit in Johannesburg. The enlisting of new members was agreed by the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It will be the first expansion since 2010.
An expansion of the group of emerging market powers could help boost its global heft and counter the dominance of the Group of Seven. The enlargement will see BRICS gross domestic product rise to 36% of global GDP at purchasing power parity and 46% of the world’s population, said Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
BRICS to Have Two-Tiered Membership (1:51 p.m.)
BRICS plans to have a two-tired membership system, Anil Sooklal, South Africa’s ambassador to the bloc said in an interview. The group will have full members and partners, he said.
Saudi Arabia Cites Ability to Steady Energy Market (12:48 p.m.)
Saudi Arabia has “efficient tools and a responsible role to stabilize the energy market,” the kingdom’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said at the BRICS summit.
He told the audience that his nation looks forward to further developing economic and financial relations and emphasized cooperation to tackle common challenges.
UN Chief Urges Renewal of Multilateralism at BRICS (12:06 p.m.)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged BRICS leaders to restore faith in multilateralism and invoked the specter of the First World War for failing to do so.
“I have come to Johannesburg with a simple message: in a fracturing world with overwhelming crises, there is simply no alternative to cooperation,” he told the summit. “We cannot afford a world with a divided global economy and financial system; with diverging strategies on technology including artificial intelligence; and with conflicting security frameworks.”
Speaking before the heads of state of dozens of nations in the Global South, Guterres said developed countries must “finally keep their promises” to those that are still developing.
“As a matter of justice, Africa must be considered a priority in all these efforts,” he said.
Xi Praises BRICS Expansion, Calls for Boosting Cooperation (10:10 a.m.)
Chinese President Xi Jinping said during the joint press conference of BRICS leaders that expansion of the group is historic and a new starting point for cooperation among developing nations that shows its determination to “unite and cooperate with” other developing nations.
BRICS Open to Adding More Members, India Premier Says (10:05 a.m.)
India will work with other BRICS aspirants to help join the group, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the joint press conference when welcoming the six new members.
More than 20 nations had formally requested to join the bloc ahead of the summit.
“India shares a long and historic relationship with the new members,” Modi said.
Putin Appears Virtually at BRICS Following Prigozhin Jet Crash (9:59 a.m.)
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the BRICS summit by video, one day after a plane crash that presumably killed the head of the mercenary Wagner Group.
Putin did not mention the crash involving Yevgeny Prigozhin which occurred exactly two months after the mercenary boss led a mutiny that challenged Putin’s almost 25-year rule.
“We will continue the work that we started today to expand the influence of BRICS in the world,” Putin said.
Use of Local Currencies to be Discussed at Next Summit (9:46 a.m.)
BRICS leaders tasked their finance ministers and central bank governors to consider the issue of local currencies, payment instruments and platforms and report back to the bloc at its next summit, said Ramaphosa.
--With assistance from Paul Vecchiatto, Amogelang Mbatha, Kateryna Kadabashy, Li Liu, Arijit Ghosh and Jennifer Zabasajja.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.