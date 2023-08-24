BRICS Asks Saudi, Iran, 4 Other Nations To Join Bloc To Add Heft

Delegates take their seats for the BRICS business forum on day one of the BRICS summit at the Sandton Convention Center in the Sandton district of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Expansion of BRICS membership is top of the agenda for the summit being hosted this week by South Africa. (Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg)
(Bloomberg) -- Major emerging market nations invited top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Argentina, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates to join their bloc in a push to expand its global influence.
Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa agreed to expand their BRICS group at a summit being held this week in Johannesburg, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday. It will be the first expansion since 2010.
--With assistance from Timothy Rangongo, Sudhi Ranjan Sen, Simone Iglesias and Ilya Arkhipov.