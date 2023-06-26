Bribes-For-Jobs Issue: An Age-Old Practice That’s Come To Light Just Now

The purported "bribes-for-jobs" scandal at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. sheds light on an age-old practice that has remained inconspicuous so far, according to experts.

"It’s nothing new. It’s a widely known practice—a 20-year-old practice that’s come to light only now," Kamal Karanth, co-founder and chief executive at specialist staffing firm Xpheno, told BQ Prime during an interaction. "Some keep out of it and some indulge, depending on how desperate they are for business."

According to him, every industry has its share of alliances and nexuses that pay bribes to secure business. "The IT sector is no different."

On Friday, the Mint newspaper reported that Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. had discovered within its ranks a multi-crore recruitment scam that compromised the hiring process at the Tata Group firm.

A whistleblower, in a communication to TCS’s chief executive and chief operating officer, alleged that a senior executive at the company’s resource management group had been accepting bribes from staffing firms for years. People involved in the scam may have earned Rs 100 crore through commissions, the news outlet reported.

Later in the day, TCS called the media report "incorrect", even as it found a breach of the code of conduct by certain employees and vendors in subcontractor hiring.