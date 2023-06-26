Bribes-For-Jobs Issue: An Age-Old Practice That’s Come To Light Just Now
Such scams happen as the staffing industry in India is unorganised, said Lalit Singh, founder and CEO of staffing firm Meraqui.
The purported "bribes-for-jobs" scandal at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. sheds light on an age-old practice that has remained inconspicuous so far, according to experts.
"It’s nothing new. It’s a widely known practice—a 20-year-old practice that’s come to light only now," Kamal Karanth, co-founder and chief executive at specialist staffing firm Xpheno, told BQ Prime during an interaction. "Some keep out of it and some indulge, depending on how desperate they are for business."
According to him, every industry has its share of alliances and nexuses that pay bribes to secure business. "The IT sector is no different."
On Friday, the Mint newspaper reported that Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. had discovered within its ranks a multi-crore recruitment scam that compromised the hiring process at the Tata Group firm.
A whistleblower, in a communication to TCS’s chief executive and chief operating officer, alleged that a senior executive at the company’s resource management group had been accepting bribes from staffing firms for years. People involved in the scam may have earned Rs 100 crore through commissions, the news outlet reported.
Later in the day, TCS called the media report "incorrect", even as it found a breach of the code of conduct by certain employees and vendors in subcontractor hiring.
Such scams happen because the staffing industry in India is highly unorganised, said Lalit Singh, founder and chief executive officer of staffing firm Meraqui. "We do keep hearing of such practices (bribes for jobs) because of the unorganised players, who will look to undercut (organised players) on cost," Singh said. "There is a push to make this sector organised, but a lot remains to be done."
According to him, staffing is a $10-billion industry in India, with the IT sector accounting for more than 50% and growing at 15% per annum. India has in excess of 23,500 recruitment firms—the majority of them with a turnover of less than Rs 1,000 crore. These companies provide contractual jobs and permanent hiring.
At present, India’s $245-billion IT industry hires 4-6 lakh contractual employees every year, with each of them earning anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh per month.
"With rising demand and shrinking margins, IT firms have become increasingly dependent on flexi-staffing. Earlier, they used to have a bench strength of 30% made up of freshers but that’s not the case anymore," Singh of Meraqui said.
The software service providers also indulge in something called recruitment process outsourcing—if there’s a large turnkey project, they may outsource all their staffing requirements to a recruitment firm, he said.
"Subcontracting costs are trading higher. Growth over the past two years has been about 60%. What was Rs 10,000 crore two years ago is now Rs 16,000 crore per quarter," said Karanth of Xpheno. In the U.S., India’s top IT services firms can spend up to $1 billion every quarter on staffing, he said.
All this calls for stringent due diligence. While it is the norm at India’s IT companies, it can get lax at times.
IT service firms should conduct regular forensic audits—external and internal—and shuffle their hiring partners, Singh and Karanth said. Also, no single supplier should have more than a single-digit share of staffing. Due diligence at multiple entry points—instead of a single-point check—will go a long way in avoiding recruitment scams.
"They should also ensure that the people within the company who are interfacing with these staffing firms are rotated," Karanth said. "Nobody should be in one position for long."