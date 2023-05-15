BQPrimeBusiness NewsZomato Records Highest-Ever Number Of Orders On Mother's Day; Check CEO Deepinder Goyal's Tweet
Zomato Records Highest-Ever Number Of Orders On Mother's Day; Check CEO Deepinder Goyal's Tweet

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said that approximately 150 cakes were ordered every minute on Mother's Day.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Zomato courier box sits on a food delivery motorcycle in Mumbai, India. (Source: Usha Kunji /BQ Prime)</p></div>
Food delivery app Zomato said that it recorded the highest ever number of orders on Sunday, May 15.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in a tweet on Monday said approximately 150 cakes were ordered every minute on Mother's Day which was celebrated on Sunday.

"Love for our moms outshines everything else," Goyal said in a tweet.

"We are seeing that Mother’s Day is becoming as big as New Year’s Eve in terms of order volumes. We are so proud of becoming a part of more of your celebrations," the Zomato CEO wrote in another tweet.

Mother’s Day is celebrated each year on the second Sunday in May. This year it fell on May 14. 

