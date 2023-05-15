Zomato Records Highest-Ever Number Of Orders On Mother's Day; Check CEO Deepinder Goyal's Tweet
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said that approximately 150 cakes were ordered every minute on Mother's Day.
Food delivery app Zomato said that it recorded the highest ever number of orders on Sunday, May 15.
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in a tweet on Monday said approximately 150 cakes were ordered every minute on Mother's Day which was celebrated on Sunday.
"Love for our moms outshines everything else," Goyal said in a tweet.
Hereâs proof â @zomato recorded the highest ever number of orders yesterday, and ~150 cakes were ordered every minute. Grateful to be a part of your day.
"We are seeing that Mother’s Day is becoming as big as New Year’s Eve in terms of order volumes. We are so proud of becoming a part of more of your celebrations," the Zomato CEO wrote in another tweet.
Mother’s Day is celebrated each year on the second Sunday in May. This year it fell on May 14.