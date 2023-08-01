Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Shares His Transformation From 2019 To 2023 In A Pic: Here's How He Achieved It!
In a remarkable display of dedication and commitment to both his personal well-being and professional success, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared his inspiring health transformation journey over the past four years.
Goyal's story serves as a testament to the importance of physical and mental health in achieving high performance in the workplace.
Goyal's Belief In The Power of Physical Health
Recognizing the significant impact of physical health on mental well-being and productivity, Deepinder Goyal embarked on his health journey in 2019, a few months before the Covid-19 pandemic.
He firmly believed that being in peak physical and mental shape would enable him to produce better quality work and excel in his role as CEO.
The Balanced Approach To Health
Goyal's approach to health and fitness was grounded in balance.
He began by tracking his carb intake and adopting a healthy diet, with the convenience of Zomato's offerings.
Indian home-cooked food, which can be carb-heavy, was replaced with nutritious choices.
However, Goyal didn't deprive himself entirely, as he allowed cheat days on weekends to indulge in his favorite treats like chole bhature, butter chicken, and gulab jamun.
Consistency, Not Extremes
Key to Goyal's success was his consistent dedication to healthier habits without resorting to extreme measures.
He incorporated regular workouts into his routine, which had a positive impact on both his physical and psychological well-being.
This approach allowed him to maintain his commitment to health without feeling overwhelmed.
The Results: A Transformed CEO
Goyal's efforts yielded remarkable results.
A quick comparison of his vitals from 2019 to his recent blood report showcased significant improvements.
Beyond the numbers, Goyal's physical appearance also underwent a transformation, demonstrating the effectiveness of his approach.
A New Kind of CFO: Chief Fitness Officer
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal emphasized the vital link between good health and great work, showcasing the company's dedication to promoting physical and mental well-being among its employees.
Initiatives such as a fitness facility at their Gurgaon headquarters and an in-house mental health team were introduced to support employee well-being.
Zomato also appointed Anmol Gupta, a fitness industry expert, as the Chief Fitness Officer (CFO), solidifying the company's commitment to employee health.