Who Is Linda Yaccarino? Meet The Candidate Who May Replace Elon Musk As Twitter CEO
Elon Musk has announced that he has found a new CEO for Twitter.

12 May 2023, 9:21 AM IST
Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce that he has found a new CEO for Twitter with his own role transitioning in to being an executive chairman & CTO, overseeing product, software & system operations.

Elon Musk did not reveal the identity of the new CEO, but as soon as the announcement was made there was lot of interest to find out who will be the next CEO.

But seems like, NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino is the frontrunner to become the new Twitter CEO, as per Wall Street Journal report.

Here's what we know so far about the NBCUniversal executive.

Who Is Linda Yaccarino?

Linda Yaccarino is the Chairman of the Global Advertising & Partnerships division at NBCUniversal.

Linda Yaccarino Career & Education

  • Yaccarino has been with NBC Universal since 2011. She started out as the President of the Cable Entertainment & Digital Advertising Sales division but in less than a year's time she became the Chairman of the Advertising & Client Partnerships division. She continued in this role till Oct 2020 after which she transitioned into her current role of being the Chairman of the Global Advertising & Partnerships division at NBCUniversal.

  • Before NBCUniversal, Yaccarino was with Turner for around 20 years, where her last role mentioned as Executive Vice President/COO Advertising Sales, Marketing and Acquisitions.

  • She is an alumna of Penn State University, having studied liberal arts and telecommunications.

Linda Yaccarino Current Role At NBCUniversal

  • As Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships, Linda is the strategic and operational lead across the entirety of NBCUniversal's global networks, properties, and business units.

  • She oversees all global, national and local ad sales, partnerships, marketing, ad tech, data, measurement, and strategic initiatives at NBC Universal.

  • Since joining NBCU in 2011, Linda and her team has generated more than $100 billion in ad sales

Linda Yaccarino Awards & Recognition

Over the span of 12 years, Yaccarino has also received many awards and accolades for her role in transforming the industry and also for her leadership skills. Here are some of the honors she recieved

  • Yaccarino was honored with a Matrix Award by New York Women in Communications.

  • She’s been recognized as Business Insider’s “Top 10 People Transforming Advertising”, Adweek’s “Ten Most Powerful Women in TV”, The Hollywood Reporter’s “Women in Entertainment: Power 100” and Variety’s “Power Women of New York

  • In 2018, Yaccarino was inducted into the B&C’s Hall of Fame

  • She has also received the UJA Foundation’s Mac Dane Award for Humanitarian Excellence and the Distinguished Alumni Award from Penn State University

Elon Musk has been headhunting for a new CEO since December last year. This was after he conducted a poll on Twitter asking whether he should step down as the head of the social media giant.

As soon as the poll results came out, Elon Musk agreed that we will step down from the role as soon as he finds a suitable replacement.

