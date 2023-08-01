Who is Anmol Gupta: The New CFO (Chief Fitness Officer) Of Zomato
Zomato appointed Anmol Gupta as Chief Fitness Officer to champion employee wellness and foster a healthier work culture
In a bold move towards prioritizing employee wellness, foodtech giant Zomato on Monday appointed Anmol Gupta as their new CFO (Chief Fitness Officer).
This unique position will focus on fostering a culture of physical and mental health within the company.
Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato took to Twitter to share this announcement.
At @zomato, weâve always been promoting the importance of physical and mental wellbeing for our employees.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 31, 2023
Announcing a paradigm shift in the constitution of our senior team. A new kind of CFO â Chief Fitness Officer ð
Meet Anmol Gupta. Read more here â https://t.co/AnpO8uPSai
Deepinder also expressed his belief in the critical link between physical health and high-performance productivity.
Goyal himself embarked on a fitness journey in 2019, emphasizing the importance of a balanced diet and regular exercise in boosting work performance.
Source: www.zomato.com
The new Chief Fitness Officer, Anmol Gupta, will collaborate closely with Zomato's employees, supporting them in their individual wellness journeys.
Under his guidance, an in-house wellness team consisting of trainers, nutritionists, and well-being counselors will provide assistance in weight and strength training, yoga, boxing, and more – catering to both beginners and fitness enthusiasts.
Who is Anmol Gupta?
Anmol Gupta, with a diverse background ranging from financial analysis to the health wellness and fitness industry, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.
As per his Linkedin profile, Anmol completed his B.Com from Delhi University and later pursued an MBA, where he started his career as a financial analyst.
However, in 2017, he made a life-changing switch to the fitness industry, joining Blackbox Functional Fitness as a strength and conditioning coach.
His passion for fitness led him to co-found 'Endure,' a fitness platform that encourages users to embrace a healthier lifestyle.
Anmol Gupta regularly shares his workout regime and fitness journey on his Instagram handle @endurewithanmol.