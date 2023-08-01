BQPrimeBusiness NewsWho is Anmol Gupta: The New CFO (Chief Fitness Officer) Of Zomato
Who is Anmol Gupta: The New CFO (Chief Fitness Officer) Of Zomato

Zomato appointed Anmol Gupta as Chief Fitness Officer to champion employee wellness and foster a healthier work culture

01 Aug 2023, 3:25 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Source: instagram/@endurewithanmol

In a bold move towards prioritizing employee wellness, foodtech giant Zomato on Monday appointed Anmol Gupta as their new CFO (Chief Fitness Officer).

This unique position will focus on fostering a culture of physical and mental health within the company.

Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato took to Twitter to share this announcement.

Deepinder also expressed his belief in the critical link between physical health and high-performance productivity.

Goyal himself embarked on a fitness journey in 2019, emphasizing the importance of a balanced diet and regular exercise in boosting work performance.

Source: www.zomato.com

The new Chief Fitness Officer, Anmol Gupta, will collaborate closely with Zomato's employees, supporting them in their individual wellness journeys.

Under his guidance, an in-house wellness team consisting of trainers, nutritionists, and well-being counselors will provide assistance in weight and strength training, yoga, boxing, and more – catering to both beginners and fitness enthusiasts.

Who is Anmol Gupta?

Anmol Gupta, with a diverse background ranging from financial analysis to the health wellness and fitness industry, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

As per his Linkedin profile, Anmol completed his B.Com from Delhi University and later pursued an MBA, where he started his career as a financial analyst.

However, in 2017, he made a life-changing switch to the fitness industry, joining Blackbox Functional Fitness as a strength and conditioning coach.

His passion for fitness led him to co-found 'Endure,' a fitness platform that encourages users to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Anmol Gupta regularly shares his workout regime and fitness journey on his Instagram handle @endurewithanmol.

