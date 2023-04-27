Who is Anant Maheshwari? The Microsoft India President Who Was Appointed As Nasscom Chairperson

Anant Maheshwari who has been appointed as the chairperson of Nasscom for 2023-24 was previously the vice-chairperson of Nasscom.

Maheshwari who is the President of Microsoft India had joined Microsoft in 2016. He is also member of the India Advisory Committee of USIBC, and fellow of the Aspen Leadership Institute. He also served as the Chairman of the CII IT/ITeS committee.

Prior to Microsoft, Anant served as President of Honeywell India and has also worked at McKinsey & Company as an Engagement Manager.