Who is Anant Maheshwari? The Microsoft India President Who Was Appointed As Nasscom Chairperson
He succeeds Krishnan Ramanujam, the president of business and technology services at TCS
Recently, IT Industry body Nasscom announced Anant Maheshwari as the new Chairperson. Anant Maheshwari, who was Nasscom's vice-chairperson, succeeds Krishnan Ramanujam, the president of business and technology services at TCS. Additionally, Rajesh Nambiar, the Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India, has been named as the Vice Chairperson of Nasscom for 2023-24.
Anant Maheshwari took to Twitter after being appointed as the Chairperson and said
'Honored and humbled at this opportunity to serve the tech industry and India in this new role.'
Who Is Anant Maheshwari
Anant Maheshwari who has been appointed as the chairperson of Nasscom for 2023-24 was previously the vice-chairperson of Nasscom.
Maheshwari who is the President of Microsoft India had joined Microsoft in 2016. He is also member of the India Advisory Committee of USIBC, and fellow of the Aspen Leadership Institute. He also served as the Chairman of the CII IT/ITeS committee.
Prior to Microsoft, Anant served as President of Honeywell India and has also worked at McKinsey & Company as an Engagement Manager.
Anant Maheshwari Education
Anant completed his schooling from St. Xaviers Delhi in 1991. He completed his engineering in BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and completed his Masters in Master of Economics.
For his further studies Anant Maheshwari went to Gujarat and got his Master of Business Administration degree from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad in 1998.
At Microsoft, he is responsible for Microsoft’s overall business and presence in India, leading engagement with policy makers, customers, business partners, and the industry ecosystem.
As per the biography of Microsoft India Leadership Team mentioned on their website, Anant works to make the company’s mission of empowering every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, align with India’s inclusive growth agenda.