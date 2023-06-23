Centre Amends Electricity Rules 2020; Introduces Two New Changes: Check Details

Electricity prices will vary based on the time of day under the ToD Tariff system. During solar hours, the tariff will be 10%-20% less than normal, while during peak hours it will be 10-20% higher.

As per the official notification, this tariff applies to Commercial and Industrial consumers with a maximum demand of 10 KW and above from April 1, 2024, and to all other consumers except agricultural consumers from April 1, 2025.

ToD tariff will begin immediately for consumers with smart meters.