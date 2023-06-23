Centre Amends Electricity Rules 2020; Introduces Two New Changes: Check Details
Govt. introduces time of the day (ToD) tariff and simplification of smart metering rules
The central government made a significant announcment on Friday wherein the power tariff structure in India has been modified with the update of the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 to include two changes.
The Centre has introduced two changes which are:
Introduction of Time of Day (ToD) Tariff
Rationalization of smart metering provisions.
What is Time of Day (ToD) Tariff?
Electricity prices will vary based on the time of day under the ToD Tariff system. During solar hours, the tariff will be 10%-20% less than normal, while during peak hours it will be 10-20% higher.
As per the official notification, this tariff applies to Commercial and Industrial consumers with a maximum demand of 10 KW and above from April 1, 2024, and to all other consumers except agricultural consumers from April 1, 2025.
ToD tariff will begin immediately for consumers with smart meters.
Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister Shri R. K. Singh, stated that it benefits both consumers and the power system.
“The TOD tariffs comprising separate tariffs for peak hours, Solar hours, and normal hours, send price signals to consumers to manage their load according to the Tariff. Consumers can reduce their electricity bills with awareness and effective utilization of the ToD tariff mechanism. Since solar power is cheaper, the tariff during solar hours will be less, so the consumer benefits. During nonsolar hours thermal and hydropower as well as gas-based capacity is used – their costs are higher than that of solar power – this will be reflected in the Time of Day Tariff. Now consumers can plan their consumption in order to reduce their power costs – planning more activities during solar hours when power costs are less.”
Here are the details of what changes these rules can bring,
The rules for smart metering have been simplified by the Government.
The penalties for going over the maximum allowed load have been decreased to prevent any inconvenience to consumers.
After installing a smart meter, no penal charges will be imposed based on maximum demand before installation.
The load revision procedure has been rationalized to only revise upwards if the sanctioned load is exceeded three times in a financial year.
Smart meters will be read remotely daily and data will be shared with consumers to help them make informed decisions about electricity consumption.
The government introduced the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 on December 31, 2020, to protect consumers' rights and ensure timely services. Service providers who violate these rules will be penalized and consumers will receive compensation.