Tata Steel Honored With Sustainability Champion Status For 6th Consecutive Time By World Steel Association
The announcement was made at the worldsteel Special General Meeting of the Board of Members held in Vienna, Austria.
Tata Steel has been declared the 2023 Steel Sustainability Champion by the World Steel Association (WSA). This recognition of Tata Steel comes at the Worldsteel Special General Meeting of the Board of Members which was held in Vienna, Austria. Having secured this top-notch honor for six consecutive years since 2018.
The company shared the achievement on its Twitter handle with the quote,
“We’re thrilled to be the 2023 #SteelSustainabilityChampion. This recognition by @worldsteel for the 6th consecutive year underscores our leadership position as a world-class steel producer committed to #sustainability.”
The CEO & Managing Director of Tata Steel, T.V. Narendran in the press release by Tata Steel,
“We believe sustainability is not only a moral imperative, but also a business opportunity. Being recognized as a Sustainability Champion for the sixth consecutive year by World Steel reinforces our commitment to sustainable development. We are proud to be a part of the global steel industry - working together to address the challenges of climate change and create a better future for generations to come.”
The Steel Sustainability Champions entries undergo evaluation through various indicators including material efficiency, environmental management systems, lost time injury frequency rate, employee training, investment in new processes and products, and economic value distribution.
Tata Steel stated that companies offer lifecycle inventory data to World Steel's data collection program, which encompasses over 60% of their crude steel production data and is less than five years old.