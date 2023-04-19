Tata Steel Honored With Sustainability Champion Status For 6th Consecutive Time By World Steel Association

The CEO & Managing Director of Tata Steel, T.V. Narendran stated in the press release by Tata Steel,

“We believe sustainability is not only a moral imperative, but also a business opportunity. Being recognized as a Sustainability Champion for the sixth consecutive year by World Steel reinforces our commitment to sustainable development. We are proud to be a part of the global steel industry - working together to address the challenges of climate change and create a better future for generations to come.”

The Steel Sustainability Champions entries undergo evaluation through various indicators including material efficiency, environmental management systems, lost time injury frequency rate, employee training, investment in new processes and products, and economic value distribution.

Tata Steel stated that companies offer lifecycle inventory data to World Steel's data collection program, which encompasses over 60% of their crude steel production data and is less than five years old.