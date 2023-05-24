Simple One Electric Scooter Launched in India: Check Important Dates, Price And How To Book
Simple Energy had launched the Simple One Super EV on May 23 through a live event
On May 23, Simple Energy debuted their electric scooter Simple One, which they also referred to as the Super EV. Simple Energy disclosed several insights on the launch day in a live event which was streamed on YouTube.
The Simple One Delivery Date
Phase wise delivery of Simple One will begin from June 6 and this is for Bengaluru only. During the launch event, the founder and CEO of Simple Energy mentioned that soon Simple Energy will look to expand the delivery services to other cities in a phase manner.
The Simple One Price
The starting price of this e-scooter is Rs 1,45,000 and goes upto Rs 1,58,000. You can opt for a 750W fast charger by paying an additional Rs 13,000.
The Simple One Variants And Colors
The new Simple One is available in a single variant only. This e-scooter is available in four vibrant colors namely Azure Blue, Brazen Black, Namma Red, and Grace White. Two new color formats Brazen X and Light X were also revealed during the launch.
How To Pre-Book The Simple One?
As of now, customers can only pre-book this e-scooter at Rs 1,947 and once the company begins deliveries - orders will be created and complete payment can be initiated.
Step 1: Visit the official website -
Step 2: Click on the pre-book button at the top of the page or select the 'Pre Book Now' option at end of the page
Step 3: Select the color of your choice from the mentioned colors. At present Simple One is available in Brazen Black, Namma Red, Azure Blue and Grace White colors.
Step 4: Fill in the required details and click on 'Proceed and Pay For booking'
Step 5: Make the payment of Rs. 1,947 using the payment options provided.
The booking amount of Rs 1,947 is fully refundable as stated on the website. You also get 3 years of warranty on the vehicle, battery and motor.