Senco Gold IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online On KFin Technologies
Senco Gold IPO oversubscribed a staggering 73.35 times; share allotment date and time announced for July 11, 2023.
The pan-India jewellery retail player Senco Gold's highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 405 crore witnessed an astounding subscription of 73.35 times on the final day.
The IPO allotment date and time for Senco Gold has now been disclosed and is scheduled to be finalized on July 11, 2023, at any time during the day.
Senco Gold IPO: Final Subscription Status
The subscription status of the Senco Gold IPO reveals a remarkable response from investors across various categories.
Retail Individual Investors subscribed to the IPO 15.46 times, while non-institutional investors showed overwhelming interest with a subscription of 64.99 times.
Qualified Institutional Buyers displayed exceptional enthusiasm, subscribing to the IPO at an impressive 180.94 times.
Senco Gold IPO
Senco Gold's IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 270 crore, alongside an offer for sale of up to Rs 135 crore.
The price range for the IPO stands at Rs 301-317 per share.
Notably, the company had successfully raised Rs 121.5 crore from anchor investors earlier this week.
Out of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Senco Gold plans to allocate Rs 196 crore towards fulfilling its working capital requirements, while the remainder will be utilized for general corporate purposes.
The offer is being managed by IIFL Securities Ltd, Ambit Private Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.
Senco Gold IPO Allotment Date And Time
The allotment of Senco Gold shares will be finalized on July 11, 2023, at any time during the day.
Senco Gold IPO Listing Date
The listing of Senco Gold's equity shares is expected to take place on July 14, 2023, with the shares set to be listed on the BSE and NSE.
How To Check Senco Gold IPO Allotment Status Online On BSE Website
Investors who have applied for the Senco Gold IPO can check their allotment status online using their PAN card number directly on the BSE website.
Step 1- Login at BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 2- Select Senco Gold IPO
Step 3- Enter your Senco Gold IPO application number
Step 4- Enter your PAN card details
Step 5 - Click at 'I'm not a robot'
Step 6 - Click at 'Submit' button
You will get to know the Senco Gold IPO allotment status of your application
How To Check Senco Gold IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies Limited Website
Step 1- Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited — https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Step 2- Select Senco Gold IPO
Step 3- Enter your Senco Gold IPO application number or Demat Account details or your PAN number.
Step 4- Enter captcha
Step 5 - Click at 'Submit' button
Senco Gold IPO: All You Need To Know
About Senco Gold
Senco Gold is a pan-India jewellery retailer with a history spanning over five decades. As the largest organised jewellery retail player in eastern India, they have a wide geographical footprint in non-eastern states. Their offerings include gold, diamond, silver, platinum, and precious and semi-precious stone jewellery, as well as costume jewellery, gold and silver coins, and silver utensils.
Their omnichannel network currently comprises 75 company-operated showrooms, 61 franchisee showrooms, and online platforms—encompassing 13 states, including Tier II locations.