SBFC Finance IPO Allotment Date & How To Check Allotment Status

SBFC Finance Pvt. which launched its initial public offer on Thursday, August 3, got closed this week on Monday, August 7.

The company’s IPO has a total offer size of Rs 1,025 crore, of which Rs 425 crore worth of shares will be allocated through the offer for sale.

The IPO garnered substantial interest, resulting in a remarkable subscription rate.

With investors eager to join the journey, the IPO's journey from Day 1 to Day 3 saw an impressive surge.