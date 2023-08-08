SBFC Finance IPO Allotment Date & How To Check Allotment Status
The IPO is likely to be listed on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, August 16.
SBFC Finance Pvt. which launched its initial public offer on Thursday, August 3, got closed this week on Monday, August 7.
The company’s IPO has a total offer size of Rs 1,025 crore, of which Rs 425 crore worth of shares will be allocated through the offer for sale.
The IPO garnered substantial interest, resulting in a remarkable subscription rate.
With investors eager to join the journey, the IPO's journey from Day 1 to Day 3 saw an impressive surge.
SBFC Finance IPO Allotment Date
SBFC Finance IPO share allotment will likely take place on Thursday, August 10.
SBFC Finance IPO Listing Date
The SBFC Finance IPO is likely to be listed on BSE & NSE on Wednesday, August 16.
SBFC Finance IPO Subscription Status
Day 1: SBFC Finance IPO subscribed 1.91 times.
Day 2: Subscription surged to 7.09 times.
Day 3: SBFC Finance IPO subscribed 70.16 times
The demand for the initial public offering of SBFC Finance, which closed on Monday, was spearheaded by qualified institutional investors, followed by non-institutional investors.
The Mumbai-headquartered financial services provider was the 13th company to enter the primary markets in 2023 and is among the top five in terms of IPO subscription. The others include IdeaForge Technology, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Netweb Technologies and Senco Gold.
SBFC Finance IPO Allotment Status
The investors who applied for the issue can check the SBFC Finance IPO allotment status on the BSE website or on the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Check Allotment Status Via BSE
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type.'
Select 'Issue Name' and provide your application number or PAN details.
Complete the 'I'm not a robot' verification and submit.
Your SBFC Finance IPO application status will be displayed on the screen.
How To Check SBFC Finance IPO Allotment Status On KFintech?
Visit the KFin Technologies website for IPO status: kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus
Choose "SBFC Finance IPO" from the options provided.
Enter your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details or the application number or the DPID, which you used for applying to the IPO .
Click on the "Submit" button.
About SBFC Finance:
SBFC Finance, specialises in secured MSME loans and loans against gold. Its assets under management witnessed growth, with a CAGR of 44% from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2023.
The company aims to cater to the untapped 85% of micro, small, and medium enterprises that don't have access to organised finance across India. Of the estimated seven crore MSMEs across India, approximately 1.69 crore have registered on Udyam, as of June 30, according to CRISIL.