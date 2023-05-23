PNB Issues Clarification Over Rs 2,000 Note Exchange Process; Here's Why

The exchange and deposit of Rs 2000 currency notes began in all banks across India on Tuesday days after RBI decided to withdraw them from circulation.

The apex bank has granted individuals time till September 30 to either deposit their Rs 2,000 notes into bank accounts or exchange them for other valid denominations.

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday issued a clarification on the withdrawal exercise.

"No Aaadhar Card, No official verified documents (OVD) required, no need to fill any form is the current instruction to all the branches of Punjab National Bank (PNB)," the bank officials told news agency ANI after old forms circulated online seeking additional personal information for exchanging.

The RBI has already stated that a person can exchange up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time without filling out any form or requisition slip.