ONDC FAQs: From Shopping Categories To Commission Charges On Platform; Answers here

What categories are available to shop from on ONDC network? ONDC-enabled Buyer Apps allow customers to purchase items and services across various categories. Initially, ONDC has been launched with Grocery, Food and Beverage, and Fashion categories, and is currently in the process of introducing additional categories.

As a customer, what is my incentive to shop through the ONDC network? All vendors who have registered through any of the Seller Apps can be found in the search results of all Buyer Apps. As a result, buyers can find a wide range of options in a single app instead of having to use multiple platform apps to find the same range of products. Furthermore, the buyer applications provided by ONDC can serve as a one-stop shop for all buyers' needs across various product and service categories such as travel, mobility, and product purchases.

Is there a ONDC support line for any questions related to ONDC? ONDC does not provide a support line for buyers, and all issues related to buyers should be reported through the Buyer App. Similarly, sellers are expected to report any issues through the Seller App. In cases where the Network Participants (Buyer App & Seller App) cannot resolve an issue, ONDC has set up an Issue and Grievance Framework (Chapter 6) that can be utilized by Participants, Buyers, and Sellers to escalate the issue to higher levels for resolution.

How does ONDC prevent customer abuse? If a customer engages in abusive behaviour towards a seller, the seller should report the incident through the Seller App. If the Seller App fails to provide a satisfactory resolution, the seller can escalate the issue through the IGM Framework's Grievance procedure. For a comprehensive understanding of the IGM Framework's procedures, please refer to Chapter 6 under Governance & Policies.

Will ONDC charge any commission? ONDC is currently operating as a not-for-profit organization and is not imposing any charges on its network participants. However, in the future, ONDC may introduce a nominal fee to sustain its operations. The exact basis and amount of such fees have not yet been determined.

Why can't I find ONDC APP? The ONDC is not a standalone application or platform, but rather a collection of APIs and protocols that enable multiple Buyer Apps and Seller Apps to connect and engage in transactions. By leveraging the ONDC network, buyers can make purchases from any of the participating Buyer Apps. A list of live applications on the network is available for viewing.

Does ONDC maintain the buyer information? At ONDC, there is no storage or maintenance of any buyer data on our end.

How will ONDC ensure particular / group of seller NPs do not control the major market share? According to the ONDC policy, which is also mandated under the E-commerce rules, Buyer Apps must disclose the weightage of each parameter used to filter or sort sellers. This is to ensure that every seller has an equal opportunity for visibility. The specific guidelines can be found in Chapter 2 (Business Rules), sections 2.3.3(j) and (k), 2.3.4, and 2.4.6. These rules describe in detail the requirements for transparency in the filtering and sorting of sellers on Buyer Apps.