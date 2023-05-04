Ola Electric Announces To Reimburse Charger Costs To Eligible Customers; Read Full Statement Here
Ola Electric did not provide the details regarding the amount it planned to reimburse.
Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric on Thursday announced that it will reimburse charger monies to all eligible customers.
In a statement, the company said that the move "will not only demonstrate our commitment to the EV revolution but also serves to strengthen trust and add more value to our customers."
This comes after Ola Electric was allegedly found to be in violation of FAME II EV subsidy guidelines by the Ministry of Heavy Industries.
"As a leader of the industry, we remain committed to putting our customers first. Therefore, setting aside the technicalities and as an example for others to follow, we have decided to reimburse the charger monies to all eligible customers," Ola Electric said in a statement.
Ola Electric did not provide the details regarding the amount it planned to reimburse. Earlier reports, citing government officials, had pegged the amount to be around Rs 130 crore, PTI reported.
TVS Motor Company also announced that it will refund around Rs 20 crore as a goodwill benefit scheme to customers who have paid over and above the threshold limit fixed under the FAME scheme, the PTI report added.
The FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India) scheme commenced on April 1, 2019, for a period of three years, which was further extended for a period of two years up to March 31, 2024.
The total outlay for FAME Scheme Phase II is Rs 10,000 crore. The scheme is exclusively for public and commercial transport in the segments of electric three-wheelers (e-3W), electric four-wheelers (e-4W), and electric buses