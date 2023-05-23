Bhavish Aggarwal Announces Arrival Of Ola S1 Air: Check Date, Price, Features And How To Book
Here's everything you need to know about the Ola S1 Air electric scooter.
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric has revealed several insights on the upcoming Ola electric scooter model. Based on his recent post on Twitter, the model is likely to be made available for Ola enthusiasts from July onwards.
Aggarwal took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his personal experience after test driving the new Ola S1 Air vehicle and gave a thumbs up to the performance of this vehicle.
Test drove the first S1 Air vehicles!! Loving them ð— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 23, 2023
Coming to you in July ððªð¼ðµ pic.twitter.com/wWnIAFYs62
Ola S1 Air Arrival Date
In his tweet posted on May 23, Bhavish Aggarwal mentioned that Ola S1 Air will be coming soon in the month of July. The exact date of the month has not been revealed so far, but that should be out soon as well.
Ola S1 Air Price
The starting price of the new Ola S1 Air starts from Rs 84,999 and goes upto Rs 1,09,000 for the top variant (all prices are ex-showroom).
You can also book the Ola S1 Air on EMI basis with equated monthly installment starting at just Rs 1,999/month
Ola S1 Air Model Variants And Colors
This e-scooter is available in three variants: base, mid, and top variant. The ex-showroom price of the base model starts from Rs 84,999 while the mid model is priced at Rs 99,999 and the top variant at Rs 1,09,000.
Ola S1 Air comes in wide range of colors and you can choose from Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Neo Mint and Porcelain White color variants.
Unique Features Of Ola S1 Air
This e-scooter is equipped with MoveOS 3 and is believed to have a 165 km IDC certificated range.
Ola claims that Ola S1 Air can go from 0 to 40km in 4.3 seconds with a top speed of 85kmph. It is equipped with three different modes – Eco, Sport, and Reverse.
Users can also enjoy features like a digital key that remotely unlocks the scooter with a tap, tap feature for maps access and tune into their favorite playlist music while riding the bike.
From a design perspective the Ola S1 Air provides 34L bootspace and also provides a dual tone body.
How To Book Ola S1 Air?
As of now you can only reserve and not book the new Ola S1 Air.
Step 1: Go onto olaelectric.com and click on the 'Explore S1 Air' tab on this page
Step 2: Click on the 'Order Now' button on this page https://olaelectric.com/s1-air
Step 3: Select Ola S1 Air model from the list of models shown on this page https://book.olaelectric.com/. You can select the variant of your choice.
Step 4: At present you can only reserve the Ola S1 Air of your choice, the booking window has not been opened yet. A message on this page https://book.olaelectric.com/ says 'Purchase Window To Open Soon'
Step 5: Click on 'Reserve For ₹ 999'
Step 6: After your enter your registration pin code you will be prompted to make the payment.