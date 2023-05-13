BQPrimeBusiness NewsLinda Yaccarino Confirmed As The New Twitter CEO
Linda Yaccarino Confirmed As The New Twitter CEO

Elon Musk had recently tweeted that the new CEO will start in six weeks

13 May 2023, 11:12 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Elon Musk. Pic/Twitter</p></div>
Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that NBC Universal's Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships Linda Yaccarino will take over as the new CEO of the social media platform.

Elon Musk tweeted, "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! She will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design and new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app."

Elon Musk will now transition to being executive chair and CTO who will be overseeing product, software and system operations.

Yaccarino's team oversees the monetisation strategy for Peacock which is the NBC Universal's streaming service. Her team has generated more than $100 billion in ad sales by forming partnerships with companies like Apple, Snapchat, BuzzFeed, Twitter and YouTube. Yaccarino is an alumna of Penn State University and majored in liberal arts and telecommunications.

Elon Musk's Former Tweet

In December 2022, Elon Musk had conducted a Twitter poll in which he had asked his millions of followers: "Should I step down as head of Twitter?". The poll gathered more than 17 million votes, with 57.5 percent of the respondents voting "yes" for the question. He had even said that he "will abide by the results of this poll." However, Musk did not step down.

