Linda Yaccarino Confirmed As The New Twitter CEO
Elon Musk had recently tweeted that the new CEO will start in six weeks
Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that NBC Universal's Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships Linda Yaccarino will take over as the new CEO of the social media platform.
Elon Musk tweeted, "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! She will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design and new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app."
Elon Musk will now transition to being executive chair and CTO who will be overseeing product, software and system operations.
I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023
Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky
Yaccarino's team oversees the monetisation strategy for Peacock which is the NBC Universal's streaming service. Her team has generated more than $100 billion in ad sales by forming partnerships with companies like Apple, Snapchat, BuzzFeed, Twitter and YouTube. Yaccarino is an alumna of Penn State University and majored in liberal arts and telecommunications.
Elon Musk's Former Tweet
In December 2022, Elon Musk had conducted a Twitter poll in which he had asked his millions of followers: "Should I step down as head of Twitter?". The poll gathered more than 17 million votes, with 57.5 percent of the respondents voting "yes" for the question. He had even said that he "will abide by the results of this poll." However, Musk did not step down.
I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022