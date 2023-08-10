Reliance Jio Independence Day Offer Announced: Check Price & Benefits Of The Plan
Reliance Jio has announced a special Independence Day offer for its prepaid users on the event of India's 76th Independence Day.
This exclusive offer includes a yearly recharge plan priced at just Rs 2,999, offering a range of benefits including data, unlimited calls, and additional perks.
Reliance Jio Independence Day 2023 Offer Details
The Rs 2,999 annual plan from Reliance Jio presents users with 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and a quota of 100 SMS per day for an entire year. This plan adds up to a total data allowance of 912.5GB.
Additional Advantages:
A generous Rs 100 discount on Swiggy orders amounting to Rs 249 or more.
The potential to save up to Rs 1,500 on flight reservations through Yatra.
A 15 percent discount (up to Rs 4,000) on domestic hotel bookings made via Yatra.
An attractive Rs 200 discount on orders above Rs 999 for selected products on Ajio.
A 20 percent price reduction on orders surpassing Rs 999, along with extra NMS Supercash on purchases made at Netmeds.
A flat 10 percent discount on specific audio products and domestic appliances purchased through Reliance Digital.
JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud Subscriptions will be provided
How to avail Jio Independence Day Offer
Launch the MyJio app on your smartphone.
Tap on the Recharge tab at the bottom of the app and select the ₹2,999 plan offer.
Enter your Jio number for the recharge.
Complete the transaction using UPI, net banking, or bank cards.
Once the payment is successful, the annual plan will be activated on your number.
It's important to note that the Jio Independence Day 2023 offer is currently available only for prepaid users.
However, the specific end date of this offer has not been disclosed.
Those interested in availing this offer can also access it through Jio's official website.