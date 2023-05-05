IRDAI Stops Loan Repayments Against Insurance Policies Through Credit Card

The Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has released a circular addressing to all life insurers to discontinue/stop to provide credit card as an option to repay insurance policy loans. The authority has requested insurance companies to eliminate the credit card option with immediate effect.

As per the circular issued by IRDAI on May 4, it says

“The Authority has decided to stop the facility of re-payment of loans taken against the insurance policy using credit card as a mode of payment. Accordingly, all Life Insurers are advised to stop the acceptance of credit card as a mode of re-payment of loans granted against insurance policies with immediate effect.”

"This circular is issued in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 14 of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999."



In August 2022, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) had also announced that it will stop accepting credit card payments for subscriptions and contributions in the National Pension System (NPS) Tier-II accounts.

