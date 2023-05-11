IPL 2023 On JioCinema Registers Over 1300 Crore Video Views In First Five Weeks
JioCinema breached the peak concurrency records of TATA IPL twice in a span of five days.
It has been a blockbuster IPL 2023 so far with new records being set and broken almost every match on the field. Off the field, JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of the tournament is registering new records as well.
JioCinema has clocked over 1300 crore video views in the first five weeks of IPL 2023, Viacom18 said in a statement.
"Viewers were glued to JioCinema’s fan-centric presentation as the average time spent per viewer per match touched 60 minutes," the company said.
“JioCinema continues to grow from strength to strength every week and it is based on clear evidence of consumer’s outright preference of catching the TATA IPL on digital,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.
“The combination of outstanding cricket action and our robust platform proved the stellar opening weekend was just the beginning of bigger things to come. I would like to thank all our sponsors, advertisers, and partners for showing faith in our journey as we continue to elevate every fan’s TATA IPL viewing experience,” he added.
The streaming platform breached the peak concurrency records of TATA IPL twice in a span of five days, the official statement said.
"On April 12th, they clocked a 2.23 Cr. peak during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match. Five days later, during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings fixture, JioCinema broke the record again with a concurrency of 2.4 Cr," the company informed.
Last year, Viacom18 grabbed the IPL digital rights with a bid of ₹20,500 crore at the media rights auction.