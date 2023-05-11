IPL 2023 On JioCinema Registers Over 1300 Crore Video Views In First Five Weeks

It has been a blockbuster IPL 2023 so far with new records being set and broken almost every match on the field. Off the field, JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of the tournament is registering new records as well.

JioCinema has clocked over 1300 crore video views in the first five weeks of IPL 2023, Viacom18 said in a statement.

"Viewers were glued to JioCinema’s fan-centric presentation as the average time spent per viewer per match touched 60 minutes," the company said.

“JioCinema continues to grow from strength to strength every week and it is based on clear evidence of consumer’s outright preference of catching the TATA IPL on digital,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.