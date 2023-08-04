Nikhil Kamath Wants To Take This Patriotic Step Which Can Help Small Indian Brands Scale, Here's What He Said
India’s youngest billionaire declares unwavering support for homegrown Indian brands through his Gruhas Collective initiative.
Nikhil Kamath, the Co-Founder of Zerodha and one of India's youngest billionaires, has expressed his unwavering commitment to promoting small, homegrown Indian brands.
He took to social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin to convey his genuine intention to uplift local businesses while rejecting paid promotions from foreign corporations.
What Did Nikhil Kamath Say
Kamath began by humbly acknowledging the interest of brand managers and advertisers in collaborating for paid promotions.
However, he firmly stated his disinterest, urging them not to inundate him with such spam requests.
He emphasised that any future endorsements from him would stem solely from a place of authentic appreciation and support, rather than financial incentives.
Kamath highlighted his intention to prioritize Indian brands, both in consumption and promotion.
He even spoke about choosing Indian products and services, even if foreign alternatives might appear marginally better, which can be one of the ways to show patriotism.
This newfound definition of patriotism, he suggested, is his way of contributing to the growth of local businesses and the Indian economy.
To all brand managers and advertisers reaching out for paid promotions, etc., I'm humbled but 100 per cent uninterested. Pls don't spam me. If I ever share a brand going forward, it's out of genuine love, not for payment. What's the coolest undiscovered Indian #brand you know?â¦— Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) August 4, 2023
To take it a notch further, Nikhil also mentioned that through Kamath's Gruhas venture, he aims to identify, fund, partner with, and assist small Indian consumer brands to grow their presence in the country and help these small Indian brands scale.
He provided contact information, inviting budding entrepreneurs and small business owners to connect via email at connect@gruhascollective.com.
This initiative is set to pave the way for innovative and lesser-known Indian brands to gain the recognition and resources they deserve.
We are looking to find/fund/partner and help these small consumer brands grow via our Gruhas Collective vehicle: connect@gruhascollective.com.— Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) August 4, 2023