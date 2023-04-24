ICICI Bank Denies Data Breach, Here Is What We Know So Far

This information was released after CyberNews on Friday reported that over 3.6 million ICICI Bank files including information about the bank and its clients had been stolen from a publicly available cloud storage bucket run by DigitalOcean, a cloud service company based in New York.

The Cybernews haven’t shared the URL’s with the bank yet and the ones they have shared are not the right one, says the Bank Executive Director Sandeep Batra.