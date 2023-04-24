ICICI Bank Denies Data Breach, Here Is What We Know So Far
Data breach exposed sensitive data such as bank account numbers, credit card numbers, passports, and even PAN details of clients
Recently, Cybernews reported that ICICI bank which has millions of records containing sensitive information was exposed due to a bank system configuration error. Information like, bank account details, bank statements, credit card numbers, full names, dates of birth, home addresses, phone numbers, emails, personal identification cards, and resumes of workers and applicants were among the information that was leaked.
But ICICI Bank Executive Director Sandeep Batra stated that rumors of a data breach involving 3.5 million credit card records are "baseless" and that the bank neither owns nor is in charge of the aforementioned URLs in a press call after the allegations.
This information was released after CyberNews on Friday reported that over 3.6 million ICICI Bank files including information about the bank and its clients had been stolen from a publicly available cloud storage bucket run by DigitalOcean, a cloud service company based in New York.
The Cybernews haven’t shared the URL’s with the bank yet and the ones they have shared are not the right one, says the Bank Executive Director Sandeep Batra.