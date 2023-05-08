How To Order Food On ONDC? Here's A Step By Step Guide
Food ordered through ONDC is said to be cheaper as compared to other platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.
Indian government backed platform Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is giving a tough competition to food delivery tech platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy.
ONDC allows restaurants to sell food directly to consumers that does not require a third party. ONDC is said to be cheaper as compared to other platforms like Swiggy and Zomato. Here's how you can order food from ONDC.
How To Order Food On ONDC?
ONDC doesn't have its own app. To order food on ONDC, users must use one of its partner apps like, like Paytm or Magicpin.
Other ONDC apps for food ordering include Mystore, Pincode, and Spice Money and more. The ONDC’s food ordering service is currently live in numerous cities such as Bangalore and Delhi.
More cities will be added soon, with plans to cover PAN India. For now, you can order food on ONDC on the partner apps - Paytm and Magicpin.
How To Order Food Via Paytm?
Open Paytm and click on "search".
Search for ONDC. You will see a ONDC Store.
In the store, you will see a list of restaurants and dishes that are available.
Click on the food that you want to order.
Add the address where you want your food to be ordered.
Place your order and pay.
You can also track your order to see the status.
How To Order Food On Magicpin?
If you don't have Magicpin app, download it.
Open the app and select the food option.
Select the food that you want to order .
Add the address where you want your food to be ordered.
Place your order and pay.
Tracking option is available to see the status.
What is ONDC?
The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), created by the Indian government, is a unified payment interface-type protocol. ONDC was created for small retailers to prevent the monopoly of large tech-based e-commerce companies. The platform was launched in September 2022 and is already functional in several cities.
ONDC aims to help small retailers expand their business and reduce the dominance of e-commerce giants by building an open, interoperable network on which buyers and sellers can transact without being present on the same platform.
According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, ONDC offers small retailers an opportunity through an e-commerce system, where buyers will be able to purchase the products that are also sold on any other e-commerce platform.