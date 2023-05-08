How To Order Food On ONDC? Here's A Step By Step Guide

ONDC doesn't have its own app. To order food on ONDC, users must use one of its partner apps like, like Paytm or Magicpin.

Other ONDC apps for food ordering include Mystore, Pincode, and Spice Money and more. The ONDC’s food ordering service is currently live in numerous cities such as Bangalore and Delhi.

More cities will be added soon, with plans to cover PAN India. For now, you can order food on ONDC on the partner apps - Paytm and Magicpin.