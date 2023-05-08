HDFC Bank Increases MCLR Rates Up To 15 Basis Points - Check Latest Rates Here

According to the bank's website, the overnight MCLR has been revised to 7.95% from 7.80%, the MCLR for one month is now 8.10% from 7.95%, and the three-month and six-month MCLRs will be 8.40% and 8.80%, respectively. The one-year MCLR, which is connected to many consumer loans, will now be 9.05% from 8.95%, the two-year MCLR will be 9.10%, and the three-year MCLR will be 9.20%.