Government Issues Order Against Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues And Meesho - Find Out Why

Department of Consumer Affairs had notified CCPA about the seat belt alarm stopper clips being sold on e-commerce platforms through a letter by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The letter highlighted the issue of blatant sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips and requested for action on errant vendors / online platforms and issuance of an advisory.

The letter further stated that under Rule 138 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, it is mandatory to wear seat belts. And online sales of such items that compromise passengers’ safety by stopping the alarm beep when not wearing seat belts can be unsafe and dangerous to the life & safety of consumers.

The press release also stated that the car seat belt alarm stopper clips can cause more harm than benefits as these same clips can act as a hurdle for consumers seeking claim amounts in the cases of motor insurance policies, wherein an insurance company may deny the claim by citing the negligence of the claimant for using such clips.

It also stated that seat belt acts as a restraining device during collisions that allows the airbag to provide proper cushion and not hit the passengers at full force.

CCPA also stated that some sellers were selling these seat belt alarm stopper clips by camouflaging them under the garb of bottle openers or cigarette lighter etc.