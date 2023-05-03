Go First Crisis: Airline Answers Passengers' Queries On Ticket Cancellations, Refund And More
The carrier has advised customers to check their flight status on the official website.
Budget carrier Go First filed for bankruptcy at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and halted flight operations on 3rd, 4th and 5th May, due to mounting losses.
The company cited delays in the delivery of Pratt and Whitney engines, which led to the grounding of half of its fleet, as the cause of its financial troubles.
Go First apologized for the inconvenience caused to the passengers and assured that the airline is working to minimize the impact on them. The carrier has also advised customers to check their flight status on the official website or contact the customer care centre for further assistance. This sudden announcement by Go First has affected thousands of passengers who had booked their flights with the airline for the next three days.
Go First has answered some of the queries raised by passengers on its website. Here are some of them:
If people had booked tickets on Go First, which are cancelled now. Will they get the refund?
The airline has said that the refunds will be processed to the respective modes of payment. Go First will keep passengers updated on the proceedings.
Can Go First reschedule/transfer passengers' tickets to some other airlines?
Go First will not reschedule/transfer passengers' ticket to any other airlines
If a passenger's onward journey is cancelled, will his/her return flight be impacted?
If there is any change on the return flight, passengers will be intimated immediately by Go First.
Can passengers reschedule their ticket to a future date?
Currently Go First is not rescheduling flights on the future dates.
Here's What Go First Passengers Said
Harender Singh, a Go First Flyer who booked tickets with the airlines said that upon reaching Delhi from Meerut, he got to know that his flight has been cancelled and no one is responding to his queries clearly.