Concord Biotech IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On Link Intime

Concord Biotech Ltd., a prominent Indian biopharmaceutical company, initiated its initial public offering (IPO) on August 4.

The company specializes in fermentation-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, supplying critical immunosuppressants and oncology APIs to over 70 countries, including highly regulated markets.

The IPO comprises 20.93 million equity shares, equivalent to 20% of the company's pre-offer shareholding, through an offer for sale by Helix Investments.

The IPO subscription period concluded on August 8, and the anticipation now revolves around the allotment process.