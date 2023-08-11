Concord Biotech IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On Link Intime
he IPO subscription period concluded on August 8, and the anticipation now revolves around the allotment process.
Concord Biotech Ltd., a prominent Indian biopharmaceutical company, initiated its initial public offering (IPO) on August 4.
The company specializes in fermentation-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, supplying critical immunosuppressants and oncology APIs to over 70 countries, including highly regulated markets.
The IPO comprises 20.93 million equity shares, equivalent to 20% of the company's pre-offer shareholding, through an offer for sale by Helix Investments.
The IPO subscription period concluded on August 8, and the anticipation now revolves around the allotment process.
Concord Biotech IPO Allotment
Investors and market enthusiasts have been closely following the developments of Concord Biotech's IPO.
The IPO has garnered significant attention, reflecting the growing interest in the company's potential.
You can check the status of share allotment of Concord Biotech on BSE or Link Intime India website, the IPO registrar.
How To Check Concord Biotech IPO Allotment Status on BSE
Visit the BSE website on www.bseindia.com.
Look for "Investors" in the top menu.
Click on "IPO Allotment Status."
Find and select Concord Biotech IPO from the list.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Solve the CAPTCHA challenge.
Hit "Submit" to see your allotment status.
Check if you've been allotted shares.
How To Check Concord Biotech IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime
Visit this link on the Link Intime website - https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html
Choose "Concord Biotech Ltd" from the list.
Pick an option to access the status:
PAN
Application Number
DPID / Client ID
Bank Account / IFSC Code
Provide relevant info like PAN, App Number, DPID, Client ID, or Bank details.
Hit the "Search" button.
Check the screen for allotted shares.
Concord Biotech IPO Subscription Status
Here is the day-by-day subscription trend of Concord Biotech's IPO over the course of the three days.
Subscription Status Day 3
Institutional Investors: Subscribed 67.67 times.
Non-Institutional Investors: Subscribed 16.99 times.
Retail Investors: Subscribed 3.78 times.
Subscription Status Day 2
Institutional Investors: Subscribed 1.61 times.
Non-Institutional Investors: Subscribed 5.22 times.
Retail Investors: Subscribed 2.26 times.
Employee Reserved: Subscribed 15.68 times.
Subscription Status Day 1
Institutional Investors: Subscribed 0.01 times (1%).
Non-Institutional Investors: Subscribed 1.01 times.
Retail Investors: Subscribed 0.72 times (72%).
Employee Reserved: Subscribed 5.73 times.