Apple To Open Its First Store In India At BKC In Mumbai: Here Is What You Need To Know

Good news for Apple Inc. customers in India as the tech giant is all set up to open its first-ever official outlet in the country.

Located in Jio World Drive Mall at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, alongside several premium global brands, Apple on its website offered the first glimpse of what to expect. Visitors will also get a chance to download new Apple BKC wallpaper and listen to the specially curated playlist on Apple Music to celebrate the new store.