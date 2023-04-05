Apple To Open Its First Store In India At BKC In Mumbai: Here Is What You Need To Know
Apple's first official store in India to open at Jio World Drive in Mumbai's BKC.
Good news for Apple Inc. customers in India as the tech giant is all set up to open its first-ever official outlet in the country.
Located in Jio World Drive Mall at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, alongside several premium global brands, Apple on its website offered the first glimpse of what to expect. Visitors will also get a chance to download new Apple BKC wallpaper and listen to the specially curated playlist on Apple Music to celebrate the new store.
Indians so far could buy iPhones to MacBooks either online via e-commerce websites or at physical stores of Apple resellers. The exclusive Apple outlet will offer customers the unique experience of the tech giant's service.
Here's What To Expect At The Upcoming Apple Store In India
The store will have a dedicated team that can help you with your purchase.
Get the right guidance on your purchase from Apple experts at the Genuis Bar.
You can also place the order online and get your new Apple device quickly at the store.
Find out if your Apple products are eligible for instant credit. Exchange your product at the Apple store and get credit towards your next purchase.
Purchase Apple devices and accessories with Apple gift card at Apple store.