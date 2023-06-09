Anand Mahindra Praises Talented 3D Street Artist Punam, Seeks Details To Support Her Work
The video shared by Anand Mahindra has already received around 90,000 views.
Renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for sharing inspirational and unique content on social media, has once again captivated his followers with a remarkable video.
The Chairman of Mahindra Group recently shared a video by "@thebetterindia," featuring the extraordinary talents of 3D artist Punam.
In the video, Punam mesmerized viewers with her ability to create stunning 3D street art that plays tricks on the mind, presenting optical illusions that defy reality.
Expressing his admiration for Punam's exceptional skills, Anand Mahindra tweeted, "Outstanding, intuitive talent. Punam has skills that need wider recognition. (I'd love to see what stuff she could do using AI tools.) I would like to support her work @thebetterindia. Please provide a connect."
Outstanding, intuitive talent. Punam has skills that need wider recognition. (Iâd love to see what stuff she could do using AI tools.) I would like to support her work @thebetterindia Please provide a connect. pic.twitter.com/x9aX0HkQj5— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 9, 2023
Hailing from Bhadreswar, West Bengal, Punam is not only a gifted artist but also an ambidextrous one, possessing the rare ability to draw with both hands.
Her artistic prowess has earned her a significant following of over 350,000 subscribers on YouTube and Facebook.
Take A Look At What Other Users Are Saying
The tweet by Anand Mahindra sparked a wave of enthusiastic responses from other users, all expressing their astonishment and appreciation for Punam's talent.
One user, @amit6060, commented, "Punam's exceptional talent is like a hidden gem waiting to be discovered by the world. Her intuitive talent is a masterpiece in the making. By harnessing the limitless possibilities of AI tools, I believe she can create a symphony of innovation and creativity."
Punam's exceptional talent is like a hidden gem waiting to be discovered by the world.— Amit Misra (@amit6060) June 9, 2023
Her intuitive talent is a masterpiece in the making.
By harnessing the limitless possibilities of AI tools, I believe she can create a symphony of innovation and creativity.
Another user, @SeemaSali, appealed to Anand Mahindra directly, stating, "A rare talent. @anandmahindra, I am sure you could help Punam take her talent to a wider audience."
A rare talent.@anandmahindra I am sure you could help Punam take her talent to help wider audience.— Seema Sali (@SeemaSali) June 9, 2023
Echoing the sentiment, @sahith_teja simply remarked, "The power of art 🎨."
Anand Mahindra's tweet has not only garnered attention for Punam's remarkable abilities but has also generated anticipation for the potential collaborations and advancements that could arise from combining Punam's artistry with the tools of artificial intelligence.
As Punam's talents continue to captivate viewers worldwide, many eagerly await the unfolding of her artistic journey and the broader recognition she undoubtedly deserves.
You can explore more such videos by visiting her YouTube channel 'Punam Art Academy'.