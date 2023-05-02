Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Date, Discounts, Offer, And All You Need To Know
Amazon Great Summer sale is coming soon with exciting offers on a wide range of items.
Amazon Great Summer Sale Date And Time
Amazon has disclosed a new Great Summer Sale that will offer big savings for everyone. The e-commerce platform has announced that the sale will begin on May 4 at 12 PM. Moreover, Amazon has also promised significant discounts on phones and other goods, and Prime members will have access to the deal one day earlier.
This article will give you a sneak-peek of everything you need to know about Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2023.
According to the company's teaser images, the Amazon Great Summer Sale will include discounts in a number of different categories, starting with phones that are up to 40% off. The same will be true for a number of smartphone accessories. The phones from OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme are featured on the sale poster. There will also be no-cost EMI options available, with monthly payments starting at ₹1,555.
Amazon Summer Sale: Offers And Discounts
Customers can receive an additional 10% discount during Amazon's Great Summer Sale when using their ICICI Bank or Kotak Mahindra Bank debit or credit cards. In addition to phones, Amazon will offer discounts on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and other items by up to 75%. The teaser also breaks down the percentages of discounts that would be offered in several categories. The sale will feature discounts of up to ₹40,000 on computers, up to 60% off on tablets, and up to 75% off on headphones.
Additionally, if you are planning to buy a TV, then the Amazon Great Summer Sale may give you up to 60% off on appliances and televisions. There are discounts of up to 60% off on refrigerators, up to 50% off for washing machines, and an additional discount of up to ₹5,000 for exchanging TVs.
Clothing and other trendy products will have discounts ranging from 50% to 80%, while items from local enterprises, books, toys, and grooming supplies will have discounts of up to 70%. Customers will also receive discounts of up to 30% on smart devices like Alexa as well as up to 40% on the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube.