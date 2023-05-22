Amazon Fresh Expands Operations In 60+ Indian Cities
Customers in 60 cities can now benefit from value offers on groceries through Super Value Days on the 1st to 7th of every month.
Amazon India has announced the expansion of its grocery services Amazon Fresh to over 60 cities across the country.
Amazon Fresh offers a wide variety of grocery products such as fruits, vegetables, chilled items, personal care, baby, beauty, and pet products.
Orders on Amazon Fresh can be scheduled for same-day or next-day delivery, based on the availability of delivery slots.
The Amazon Fresh Scheduled delivery service is offered in certain cities including Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysore, and Indore.
“With this expansion, customers across the country will be able to purchase quality fresh fruits and vegetables delivered to them at their doorstep," a report in Business Standard quoted Srinakt Sree Ram, Head, Amazon Fresh as saying.
"We have seen good demand for seasonal products like mangoes and summer essentials this season and will continue to remain focussed on providing our growing customer base across the country the best online shopping experience,” he added.
Amazon Fresh offers next-day delivery speed for orders in all other cities in India. Prime members can receive free delivery for orders above Rs 300, while non-Prime members can receive free delivery for orders above Rs 799.
For products under the Amazon Fresh program, customers in certain postal codes can pay an extra fee for a 2-hour delivery window, subject to the availability of delivery slots, from Monday to Sunday.
To find out if Amazon Fresh offers delivery within a guaranteed 2-hour window or a 2-hour window in your zip code. To place an order on this platform, Non-Prime members must have a minimum order value of Rs 300 and will be charged a flat delivery fee of Rs 59 for orders below Rs 799.