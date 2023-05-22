Amazon Fresh Expands Operations In 60+ Indian Cities

Orders on Amazon Fresh can be scheduled for same-day or next-day delivery, based on the availability of delivery slots.

The Amazon Fresh Scheduled delivery service is offered in certain cities including Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysore, and Indore.

“With this expansion, customers across the country will be able to purchase quality fresh fruits and vegetables delivered to them at their doorstep," a report in Business Standard quoted Srinakt Sree Ram, Head, Amazon Fresh as saying.

"We have seen good demand for seasonal products like mangoes and summer essentials this season and will continue to remain focussed on providing our growing customer base across the country the best online shopping experience,” he added.