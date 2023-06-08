BQ Prime's Viral Tweet Shows Anger Against Pesky Calls, Takes Issue To RBI

A small tweet could well lead to a big change. Hopefully, for hundreds of thousands of people who keep getting telemarketing calls. A national nuisance that has found no solution and keeps going in circles.

BQ Prime took the lead in highlighting this problem through a tweet, which has gone viral with Twitterati lashing out at such calls and making suggestions on how to control these pesky calls. The tweet in question was also raised at the RBI press conference.

The core issue is not about the response from this one company. It is about the very basic approach to marketing with utter disregard for individual privacy. These calls have spared none, not even the mighty and wealthy. Even, the then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee once got a call amid a crucial meeting. He was offered a loan.

Can we just ignore this nuisance and keep moving on with our daily business? The answers are evident from the thousands of responses that BQ Prime has received for this ever growing ‘monster’. There are some very interesting and useful suggestions that have come up in the process. We are highlighting some of them here.

There must have been many who were frustrated with Bajaj Finserv Ltd.’s constant telemarketing calls. The frustration turned into anger after Sanjiv Bajaj, managing director at the non-bank lender, said customers will soon have the option to be “forgotten” by the company but "don't come back to us for your products and services".

Some on Twitter lauded the offer as a good move, but many dubbed Bajaj as “arrogant” for his response.