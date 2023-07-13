BQ Prime's The India Opportunity Summit Live: Tune In For Business And Markets Insights At 5 P.M.

The India Opportunity Summit by BQ Prime will explore aspects of India's investment landscape along with mega trends, the mental model for taking large bets, and more.

Catch market veterans and prominent fund managers live in four sessions starting at 5 p.m. today.

India — The Road Ahead

Three of the largest fund managers in the country come together to talk about how large the India opportunity can be.

Abakkus Asset Manager's Sunil Singhania, Marcellus Investment Managers' Saurabh Mukherjea, and Kotak Mahindra AMC's Nilesh Shah will discuss the key numbers out there for people to envisage just how large the opportunity is and can be.

Capitalising On Capex Cycle

Most investment experts talk about how capex is reminiscent of what it was in 2003–2008, when it had a massive uptick.

ABB India's Sanjeev Sharma and MK Ventures' Madhusudan Kela dive deep to offer the best insights on this topic. The corporate leader and veteran investor discuss key trends and the overall outlook on capex.

Investing In Mega Trends

Two smart money managers—ICICI Prudential AMC's S Naren and Nippon India Mutual Fund's Sailesh Raj Bhan—identify the key mega trends that will potentially benefit the most from the India opportunity.

Mental Model For Taking Large Bets

It is rightly said that large investment gains come not just from the investment decision but also from the quantity invested.

Enam Holdings' Manish Chokhani and Motilal Oswal's Raamdeo Agrawal talk about how exactly they muster the courage to take really large bets.