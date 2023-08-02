How Fitch Downgrade Of U.S. Ratings Will Impact India — BQ Explains

Earlier on Wednesday, Fitch Ratings downgraded the United States' long-term rating to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. The Rating Watch Negative was removed, and a Stable outlook has been assigned.

Key Drivers

The U.S. rating downgrade reflects the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years.

A high and growing general government debt burden.

The erosion of governance relative to 'AA' and AAA-rated peers over the last two decades has manifested in repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions.

Fitch expects the general government deficit to rise to 6.3% of GDP in 2023 from 3.7% in 2022, reflecting cyclically weaker Federal revenue, new spending initiatives, and a higher interest burden.

The government's debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to rise over the forecast period, reaching 118.4% by 2025. That's higher than the median.

There has been limited progress in tackling medium-term challenges related to rising social security and medicare costs due to an ageing population, Fitch said.