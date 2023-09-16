BQ Banking Unlimited: Why Banks Are At The Centre Of The India Growth Story

This is India's decade, one where it is expected to reach the $5 trillion economy goal, and the banking sector is at the centre of it, according to private bankers.

The potential of the Indian banking system is immense, said Shanti Ekambaram, whole-time director, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., while speaking at the BQ Banking Unlimited event in Mumbai. People will use digital more and move from the informal to formal sector, she said.

Even the ability to avail banking services will improve, said Rajiv Anand, deputy managing director, Axis Bank Ltd. There is a lot of excitement for the micro, small and medium enterprises sector and the formalisation of data will drive the growth here, he said.

"...very excited about the MSME sector and I do believe that the next decade is what retail was in the previous one ... SMEs will continue to grow very strongly, as earlier many entities were data dark, but now there is increased formalisation," he said.