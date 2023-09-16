BQ Banking Unlimited: Why Banks Are At The Centre Of The India Growth Story
The ability of banks to lend has also gone up due to the immense amount of data available, said Shanti Ekambaram.
This is India's decade, one where it is expected to reach the $5 trillion economy goal, and the banking sector is at the centre of it, according to private bankers.
The potential of the Indian banking system is immense, said Shanti Ekambaram, whole-time director, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., while speaking at the BQ Banking Unlimited event in Mumbai. People will use digital more and move from the informal to formal sector, she said.
Even the ability to avail banking services will improve, said Rajiv Anand, deputy managing director, Axis Bank Ltd. There is a lot of excitement for the micro, small and medium enterprises sector and the formalisation of data will drive the growth here, he said.
"...very excited about the MSME sector and I do believe that the next decade is what retail was in the previous one ... SMEs will continue to grow very strongly, as earlier many entities were data dark, but now there is increased formalisation," he said.
Data Driving Bankable Population
The amount of data that is available today and the ability to apply science to it is immense, according to Ekambaram. Hence, the ability of banks to lend has also gone up, according to her.
Elaborating on the importance of data to drive a bankable population, Ekambaram said that if the economy grows, there will be a trickle-down effect on people's per capita income and credit quality. In the event of changing data, improved deliverability through digital platforms, and trickle-down effect of the economy, banks are using this opportunity to expand.
In India, data is democratised, Anand said. With the next level-like account aggregators, the ability of the banks to underwrite a wider spectrum of customers is only going to increase, he said.
The consolidation phase has truly begun in the Indian banking system, according to Anand. "We are in a technology super cycle and so, we will see disruptions coming in."
The Liabilities Aspect
"Liabilities are a bank's key asset," said Ekambaram.
There is a razor-sharp focus on liabilities and CASA, and as customers grow, they will also have more portfolios where they will put their money, she said.
"Banking and money in banks will always be central to Indian households, at least for the next 10 years. But liabilities are at the core of the banks." Hence, it is up to the banks to decide their strategies, said the whole-time director.
Anand agreed. "If you want to build a solid bank, it's the stable and sticky liabilities franchise that defines a great bank," he said.