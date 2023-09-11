BQ Banking Unlimited: Tapping The Growth Potential Of India's Banking Industry

In addition to the needs currently met by banks and the corporate bond market, an EY report from February of this year highlighted an unmet need for enterprise credit in India. In 2020, India’s domestic credit to the private sector at 55% of gross domestic product was significantly below the world average of 148% and was the lowest among its Asian peers.

"India has a tremendous runway for increasing leverage to drive growth by filling the credit gap, i.e., 200 to 300 bps incremental annual GDP growth for the next 20 to 30 years," the EY report stated.

Besides, private banks have been increasing their market share in retail deposits as well as lending to micro, small, and medium enterprises and the agriculture sector. According to the Reserve Bank of India data, public sector banks held only 31.8% of the total bank accounts as of March, compared with 59.2% with private lenders as well as small finance banks.

In terms of outstanding loans, public sector banks continue to lead with a 54.3% market share. Private banks accounted for 37.8%, while small finance banks accounted for 1.3% at the end of the last fiscal.

The RBI’s latest financial stability report shows that banks’ gross non-performing assets ratio fell to 3.9% in March 2023, indicating improvement in loan repayments.

Aggregate deposit growth picked up pace to 13.2% year-on-year in the fortnight ended Aug. 25. While non-food bank credit was up by nearly 20% year-on-year in the same period.

While these point to a fast-growing opportunity for the sector, an eye is needed on potential pitfalls facing the sector as well. Asset quality conditions could quickly worsen for the sector if growth is not supported by prudent underwriting. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which is widely considered one of the most important legal provisions for pushing up recoveries, is still dealing with severe judicial delays. Similarly, cyber security remains a key point of discussion for bankers.

