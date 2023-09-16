BQPrimeBusiness NewsBQ Banking Unlimited: How Banks Can Build On Opportunity From Tech Challenges
ADVERTISEMENT

BQ Banking Unlimited: How Banks Can Build On Opportunity From Tech Challenges

Digital distribution is going to be a challenging time, said Ramesh Laxminarayan, CIO of HDFC Bank.

16 Sep 2023, 9:44 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ramesh Laxminarayan, chief information officer at HDFC Bank Ltd. and Mahesh&nbsp;Ramamoorthy, CIO of Yes Bank Ltd. at the BQ Banking Unlimited event. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Ramesh Laxminarayan, chief information officer at HDFC Bank Ltd. and Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO of Yes Bank Ltd. at the BQ Banking Unlimited event. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

There are tech challenges across the board for the banking industry and banks need to prioritise strategies to make a change to their growth cycle, according to private bankers.

"There are challenges across the banking industry of digital distribution, and harnessing future technology. The banks face a challenge in understanding how to make assets in each of the segments rather than having separate approaches," Ramesh Laxminarayan, chief information officer at HDFC Bank Ltd., said at the BQ Banking Unlimited event in Mumbai on Friday.

Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO of Yes Bank Ltd. said there are challenges for banks to enable and prioritise what needs to be done and will make a change to their growth cycle. The focus needs to be on better service, availability of data, the right levels of security, and ensuring the right levels of risk coverage while ensuring compliance, he said.

The equilibrium between banks and fintechs is far more balanced now as banks are learning to be technologically agile and fintechs are moving towards regulatory purview, according to Laxminarayan.

Technology is key to accelerating the potential of the Indian banking sector—in terms of digital, AI, and innovative customer experiences—and banks need to strategise for future growth while keeping in mind the present challenges.

"Bringing the entire ecosystem of product specialists and techies is important to empower them to generate and execute the tech framework in order to drive an outcome," said Ramamoorthy.

Data needs to be brought to the center of discussions for technology construction, Laxminarayan said. "Certain shifts in design is also a critical part. Banks who can think and execute in this direction will be able to build up on the opportunity."

ALSO READ

BQ Banking Unlimited: Here Are The Key Takeaways From The Summit

Opinion
BQ Banking Unlimited: Here Are The Key Takeaways From The Summit
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT