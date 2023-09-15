BQ Banking Unlimited: Here Are The Key Takeaways From The Summit
India's growth story over the next decade and a half will be a great time to be a banker.
That's one of the key takeaways from Banking Unlimited, BQ Prime's banking summit held in Mumbai on Friday. Senior executives from the sector anticipate a great opportunity for banks, fintechs, and non-bank lenders alike.
Here are the key takeaways from the conversations at the summit:
Rural, Semi-Urban India To Drive Growth
This is supposed to be India's decade, driven by great opportunities in the rural and semi-urban areas, Shanti Ekambaram, a whole-time director at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., said during a panel discussion. "The potential of the Indian banking system is immense."
Sticky Liabilities Define A Great Bank
Banks need to focus on liabilities, low-cost savings, and current account deposits.
While money in banks will always be "central" to Indian households for at least the next 10 years, the liabilities of the bank are at the "core", Ekambaram said.
According to Rajiv Anand, deputy managing director at Axis Bank Ltd., "If you want to build a solid bank, it's the stable and sticky liabilities franchise that defines a great bank."
Equilibrium Between Banks, Fintechs
Fintechs present a challenge in terms of innovation for legacy banks.
HDFC Bank Ltd.'s Chief Information Officer Ramesh Laxminarayan, however, said the equilibrium between banks and fintechs is "far more balanced now" as "banks are learning to be technologically agile and fintechs are moving towards regulatory purview."
Data should be used for technology construction, he said. "Certain shifts in design are also critical. Banks that can think and execute in this direction will be able to build up on the opportunity."
Personalisation In Focus
Post Covid, technology and customer experience have become a driving force in banking customers, said Ekambaram.
"Banks have to keep focus on 2 to 3 areas like great customer experience, as far as digital platforms are concerned, customer centricity and service," he said. "Service is an important differentiator for banks. In the next decade, there will be more focus on personalisation especially with data."
Diversification Vital For NBFCs
Non-banking finance institutions are not a competition to traditional banks but are merely creating more comfort for the customer, according to Umesh Revankar, executive vice chairman at Shriram Finance Ltd.
NBFCs have an advantage over banks in that "they go to the customer," he said. "We create an opportunity to go to the customer; that’s why we are growing faster."
Revankar said there isn't a challenge for NFBCs unless GDP growth comes below 6%.
However, it is a necessity for NBFCs to meaningfully diversify in customer segments and asset categories, according to Raul Rebello, managing director and CEO designate of Mahindra Finance Ltd. NBFCs can’t be branch-dependent but should be agile and operate in an omnichannel manner, he said.
When the scale hits Rs 1 lakh crore by the end of this year, "our business model will be a challenge", Rebello said.