BPEA’s Jain Sees Private Credit Doubling In India In Two Years
(Bloomberg) -- Private credit investments in India could double in the next two years, the head of BPEA Credit Group forecasts.
Kanchan Jain, whose firm has raised more than $800 million for loans to mid-market companies, says such lending fills in the gaps left by banks. She spoke at a Bloomberg New Voices event in Mumbai on Thursday.
While still a fraction of the global $1.5 trillion market, the world’s most populous country is a hotspot in Asia for private credit, where asset managers lend straight to businesses. That’s in part because of rules that forbid bank loans being used for mergers and acquisitions.
“All these companies have been in business for 20-25 years and there is a lot of information available so it is not a black box,” Jain said, referring to disclosure by borrowers.
The need is especially acute among services companies with longer contracts that struggle to get bank loans, Jain said. Her firm focuses on companies with about $30 million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
“Accounting for purchasing power parity, an Indian company with $200 million in revenues will be equivalent to a $500 million revenue company in the US,” Jain said.
15% Returns
India-focused assets under management in private debt nearly doubled to $15.5 billion as of December 2022 from a year earlier, according to financial data provider Preqin.
“Family offices in India have understood the value of private credit, and understand the alpha it generates,” said Jain, whose firm raised nearly 30% of capital for its most recent $475 million private credit fund from domestic investors.
The loans often generate returns of 14%-15%, she said.
Private credit firms charge higher interest rates than banks, usually at a floating rate of interest. The debt is typically held to maturity, an attractive attribute for times of market volatility.
Skeptics contend this could lead to artificially high valuations and a distorted picture of a firm’s financial health.
With several decades of experience, Jain previously held roles in credit structuring for both Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc in London, according to her LinkedIn profile.
