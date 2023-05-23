BPCL Q4 Results: Net Profit Jumps On Record Gross Refining Margins
The company reported record gross refining margins of $20.24 per barrel in FY23.
Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 shot up over three and a half times on the back of record gross refining margins and higher operating income.
The net profit for the state-run refiner rose 268.46% year-on-year to Rs 6,870 crore, according to its exchange filing.
Buoyed by the financial performance, the stocks were trading 2.12% higher on Tuesday, compared to a 0.38% advance in the benchmark Sensex.
BPCL Q4 FY23 Highlights (Year-on-Year):
Revenue from operations rose 8.10% YoY to Rs 133420 crore.
Operating profit, or Ebitda, more than doubled to Rs 11,089.8 crore from Rs 5,978 crore a year ago.
Operating margins were up 446 basis points at 8.30%.
Gross refining margins were at a record high in FY23 at $20.24 per barrel.
Production Throughput
In Q4 FY23, the throughput was 10.63 million metric tonnes, compared to 10.15 MMT a year ago. Market sales were 12.91 MMT in Q4 FY23, compared to 11.82 MMT a year ago, the company said in a statement.
For FY23, the company achieved its highest ever market sales of 48.92 MMT, as against 42.51 MMT a year ago, representing a growth of over 15%.
BPCL added 300 new fuel stations in Q4 FY23 and a total of 986 stations in FY23, taking their network strength to 21,029, the company said.
The company commissioned a total of 354 CNG stations in the fourth quarter of FY23, while it added 482 in FY23, taking the total CNG stations to 1602 as of March 31.