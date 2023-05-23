BPCL Q4 Results: Net Profit Jumps On Record Gross Refining Margins

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 shot up over three and a half times on the back of record gross refining margins and higher operating income.

The net profit for the state-run refiner rose 268.46% year-on-year to Rs 6,870 crore, according to its exchange filing.

Buoyed by the financial performance, the stocks were trading 2.12% higher on Tuesday, compared to a 0.38% advance in the benchmark Sensex.