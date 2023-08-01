BP Caps Big Oil Earnings Season With Focus on Cash for Investors

The London-based company raised its dividend by 10% and said it would buy back another $1.5 billion of shares, even as its profit fell by more than expected. It was following the pattern set by Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, ExxonMobil Corp. and Chevron Corp., all of which have kept the cash flowing back to their shareholders even as the surge in energy prices that spurred last year’s record earnings has abated.