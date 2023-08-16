BQPrimeBusiness NewsBox Office Collection, August 15: Here's How Much 'Gadar 2' & 'OMG 2' Earned On Independence Day
Box Office Collection, August 15: Here's How Much 'Gadar 2' & 'OMG 2' Earned On Independence Day

Both 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2' collectively collected over Rs 70 crore at the box office on Independence Day 2023.

16 Aug 2023, 11:28 AM IST
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' created history on Independence Day as it collected Rs 55.40 crore at the box office.

This is the highest amount a movie has earned on the occasion of Independence Day in the history of Indian cinema.

According to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Gadar 2' hit the ball out of the stadium on Tuesday and it is showing no signs of slowing down.

He also said that Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starter 'OMG 2' is trending "exceptionally well" and the jump in collections on Independence Day is an "eye-opener."

'Gadar 2' Box Office Collection Update

'Gadar 2', which was released on August 11 has collected over Rs 228 crore at the domestic box office in 5 days.

Here are the numbers shared by Taran Adarsh:

  • Friday, August 11: Rs 40.10 crore

  • Saturday, August 12: Rs 43.08 crore

  • Sunday, August 13: Rs 51.70 crore

  • Monday, August 14: Rs 38.70 crore

  • Tuesday, August 15: Rs 55.40 crore

  • Total: Rs 228.98 crore

Taran Adarsh said that the sequel to 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha faced capacity issues on Independence Day.

"The demand is clearly more than supply in this case, since #OMG2 has taken away a substantial number of screens, shows, footfalls and revenue… Just imagine the potential of #Gadar2 if it was a solo release," he tweeted.

'OMG 2' Box Office Collection Update

'OMG 2' has collected over Rs 72 crore in 5 days since its release. On Independence Day, the movie earned Rs 17.10 crore taking its total box office collection to Rs 72.27 crore.

Here are the numbers, according to Taran Adarsh:

  • Friday, August 11: Rs 10.26 crore

  • Saturday, August 12: Rs 15.30 crore

  • Sunday, August 13: Rs 17.55 crore

  • Monday, August 14: Rs 12.06 crore

  • Tuesday, August 15: Rs 17.10 crore

Taran Adarsh said that Akshay Kumar's movie would have easily collected much more if it had not released alongside 'Gadar 2'.

