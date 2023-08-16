Box Office Collection, August 15: Here's How Much 'Gadar 2' & 'OMG 2' Earned On Independence Day

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' created history on Independence Day as it collected Rs 55.40 crore at the box office.

This is the highest amount a movie has earned on the occasion of Independence Day in the history of Indian cinema.

According to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Gadar 2' hit the ball out of the stadium on Tuesday and it is showing no signs of slowing down.

He also said that Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starter 'OMG 2' is trending "exceptionally well" and the jump in collections on Independence Day is an "eye-opener."