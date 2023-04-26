Bournvita Controversy: Child Rights Body Asks Mondelez To Withdraw Misleading Ads, Packaging

The Indian Nutrition Rating rates the overall nutritional profile for packaged food by assigning it a rating from half-to-five stars, where the highest number of stars indicates the 'healthiest' food, that is better positioned to provide for the daily human need of nutrients.

"The logo shall be displayed closed to the proximity to the company name or brand name on front of the pack," said NCPCR.

It further highlighted that products that have added sugar content value of more than 10% of the total energy (kcal) provided by a 100 gm of product are required to display red-colour coding, according to the guidelines of Food Safety Standard Authority of India.

"But it has been prime facie observed that the product seems to have bypassed the threshold of added sugar content with the use of labels 'Maltodextrin' and 'Liquid Glucose', which needs to be mentioned under the title 'added sugars'," the child rights body said in its notice.

As per its own label, Bournvita has 37.4 gms of added sugar per 100 gms, corresponding to 15% of the total energy provided every serving.

The product also doesn't adhere to advertising guidelines of FSSAI, which require the product packaging to specify the number of servings of the food per day required for the claimed benefit, according to NCPCR.

The child rights body also highlighted that Bournvita fails to adhere to the guidelines issued by Central Consumer Protection Authority for prevention of misleading advertisements and endorsing such ads.

The Bournvita ads are in violation of 'children-targeting advertisements', which requires any health or nutritional claims or benefits to be adequately and scientifically substantiated by a recognised body.

The commission has also written to heads of FSSAI and Central Consumer Protection Authority to take necessary action, according to the notice.