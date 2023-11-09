Bosch Q2 Results: Profit Jumps Over Two Times, To Divest 16.9% Stake In Hinduja Renewable
Bosch's Q2 revenue was at Rs 4,130 crore as against Rs 3,662 crore over the same period last year.
Bosch Ltd.'s net profit for the quarter ended September increased over two times due to the transfer of business to Automobility Services and Solutions Pvt. for Rs 780.9 crore on July 1.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 999.8 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared with a net profit of Rs 373.6 crore over the same period last year, according to its exchange filing.
The supplier of technology and services reported a 12.8% jump in its total revenue from operations year-on-year to Rs 4,130 crore.
Bosch Q2 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue at Rs 4,130 crore vs Rs 3,662 crore, up 12.8%.
Ebitda at Rs 491.5 crore vs Rs 431.8 crore, up 13.8%.
Margin at 11.9% vs 11.79%, up 10 bps.
Net profit at Rs 999.8 crore vs Rs 373.6 crore, up 167.6%.
The revenue growth was led by growth in the automotive sector due to demand in core segments such as heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars, the company said.
While the two-wheeler business has experienced higher growth of 18.6%, the powertrain solutions business grew by 12.3% year-on-year.
"Over the next decade, the mobility sector in India will transform fundamentally. India is already the third largest auto market worldwide and we are optimistic about a promising future where we move towards electrification, cleaner fuel options, green hydrogen, and safer vehicles," Guruprasad Mudlapur, managing director, Bosch said.
The company's board approved divesting 34.64 lakh shares, or 16.9% stake, in Hinduja Renewable One at Rs 10 apiece.
The investment has become financially not viable pursuant to change in the regulatory framework in state of Maharashtra, the company said.
Bosch also appointed lng. Huseyin Ozmeral as the senior vice president of manufacturing with effect from Jan. 1, 2024.
Shares of Bosch closed 0.34% lower at Rs 19,580 apiece, as compared with a 0.25% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Thursday.