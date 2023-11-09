Bosch Q2 Results: Profit Jumps Over Two Times, To Divest 16.9% Stake In Hinduja Renewable

Bosch Ltd.'s net profit for the quarter ended September increased over two times due to the transfer of business to Automobility Services and Solutions Pvt. for Rs 780.9 crore on July 1.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 999.8 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared with a net profit of Rs 373.6 crore over the same period last year, according to its exchange filing.

The supplier of technology and services reported a 12.8% jump in its total revenue from operations year-on-year to Rs 4,130 crore.