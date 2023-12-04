BookMyShow Posts Rs 85 Crore Profit In FY23, Revenue Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore

BookMyShow has posted a multifold rise in revenue and profit for FY23, as the entertainment ticketing platform fully exited Covid-related headwinds during the fiscal.

The platform, which is registered as Big Tree Entertainment Pvt., posted a revenue from operations of about Rs 975.5 crore in FY23, up over three times from Rs 277 crore in FY22, according to its financials sourced via PrivateCircle.

It also posted a profit of Rs 85.7 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 92.2 crore in FY22. Taking into account its other income from advertising, streaming, the sale of food and beverages, and maintenance contracts, its total revenue crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark to Rs 1,026 crore in FY23.

BookMyShow, in its current iteration as a platform, was started in 2007 as India's first ticketing aggregator. It is backed by investors such as Accel, Network18, and TPG Growth among others.