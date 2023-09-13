Bonds Stymied As Inflation Data Fails To Break Fed-Hike Logjam
Bond traders’ expectations that August inflation data would resolve the question of another Federal Reserve interest-rate increase this year were dashed Wednesday, as the readings were close enough to expectations to keep the market on tenterhooks.
After briefly visiting session highs after the data, which included a bigger-than-anticipated increase in consumer prices excluding food and energy, Treasury yields retreated to little-changed levels. Interest-rate swaps tied to the next two Fed policy meetings continued to price in little chance of an increase on Sept. 20, and about 50% odds of one in November.
“The inflation theme is still around,” said Gang Hu, managing partner at Winshore Capital Partners, which specializes in inflation-protected investments. “So we move on. The key these days is oil,” where futures traded at year-to-date highs earlier Wednesday.
The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.3% from July vs economists’ 0.2% median estimate. From a year ago it increased 4.3%, in line with estimates and the smallest advance in nearly two years.
