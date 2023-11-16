Bondada Engineering Jumps 5% After Winning Rs 34.4 Crore BSNL Orders

Shares of Bondada Engineering Ltd rose 5%, hitting an upper circuit, after it received orders worth Rs 34.24 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

The company will provide infrastructure as a service (IaaSP) for the supply and erection of ground-based tower, infrastructure as a service provider (IaaSP) for the supply installation of infrastructure items and subsequent operation and maintenance for five years for the cluster of Lakshadweep.