Bondada Engineering Jumps 5% After Winning Rs 34.4 Crore BSNL Orders
Bondada Engineering Ltd wins orders worth Rs 34.24 Cr from BSNL for infra services in Lakshadweep. Shares hit upper circuit.
Shares of Bondada Engineering Ltd rose 5%, hitting an upper circuit, after it received orders worth Rs 34.24 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.
The company will provide infrastructure as a service (IaaSP) for the supply and erection of ground-based tower, infrastructure as a service provider (IaaSP) for the supply installation of infrastructure items and subsequent operation and maintenance for five years for the cluster of Lakshadweep.
The scrip rose as much as 5% to 401.50 apiece, its upper circuit limit. It pared gains to trade 3.7% higher at Rs 396.40 apiece, as of 11:00 a.m. This compared to a 0.6% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The relative strength index was at 74, indicating that the stock may be overbought.
