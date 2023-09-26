Bond Traders Roiled By Fed See US Shutdown As Next Big Wild Card

Yet that doesn’t mean it won’t be consequential. A shutdown could muddy the outlook if it delays the release of key data reports — like the monthly employment and inflation figures due in the first half of October — or if it slows the economy as government workers go unpaid. It would also underscore the political unpredictability that’s already driven Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings to strip the US of their top grades. Moody’s Investors Service, which still has the US at Aaa, on Monday signaled its confidence is wavering, too.