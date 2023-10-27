With Yields Above 5%, Some Investors Say It's Safe To Start Buying Bonds Again

But that risk has been reduced as long-dated coupons settle in the 5% zip code, illustrated by the risk/reward profile of the $40 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. While the exchange-traded fund, known by its ticker TLT, has slumped 50% from its 2020 peak, yields above 5% are attracting inflows. At current levels, a long-end yield decline of 0.5% is expected to deliver a double digit price gain for the TLT, whereas a 50-basis point rise in yields would cause a price drop of only around 1% over a 12 month period.